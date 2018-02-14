Get involved in big spring clean

Keep Britain Tidy is urging people to sign up and join the UK’s biggest litter clean-up.

This year, the ambition is to recruit more litter pickers than ever before with 400,000 volunteers needed to help clear the streets, parks and coastlines, from Friday to Sunday, March 2 to 4.

The Great British Spring Clean has one simple aim – to bring people across the country together to clear up the litter that blights the towns, villages, countryside and beaches of Britain.

To check what you can do to help in your area, visit the website – http://www.keepbritaintidy.org/GB SpringClean