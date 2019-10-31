Get involved in Alnwick Halloween flashmob - and learn the dance moves you'll need

Narrowgate in Alnwick

A fun flashmob is planned on Narrowgate at 4pm on Thursday, October 31 and people are being encouraged to learn the moves and take part.

Each video has the dance, first in slow motion, then fast with music.

Number 1 - Time Warp - www.vimeo.com/366191274/573a681e66

Number 2 - Thriller - www.vimeo.com/366189678/385feae986

Number 3 - Bunny Hop – www.vimeo.com/366188723/e8e323e442

Things to remember: Time Warp - always starts with right arm up first; Thriller - always starts with left arm out front right arm behind, facing left side; Bunny Hop - lots of smiles and fun and don’t forget to freeze in Rigor Mortis.