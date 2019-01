GET DRASTIC WITH PLASTIC: Volunteers help clean up beaches

Volunteers are needed to help out at a beach clean this weekend.

Coast Care is organising the clean-up at Alnmouth beach on Sunday, from 11.30am to 1.30pm.

Volunteers at the Amble beach clean.

All equipment is provided and volunteers should meet at the beach car park.

Coast Care organises regular beach cleans in Northumberland.

Volunteers are also needed at Annstead tomorrow from 12.30pm to 4.30pm.

Clean-ups are planned for Boulmer, February 3, 10am; Howdiemont/Sugar Sands, February 4m, 1pm; Warkworth, February 10, 11am; Goswick, with Natural England, February 14, noon; Amble Links, February 21, 11am; and Alnmouth, February 28, 2pm.

For more details, email info@coast-care.co.uk

On Friday, Jane Hardy, a marine mammal medic for British Divers Marine Life Rescue, led a beach clean at Seaton Point, and on Sunday, volunteers were at Amble.