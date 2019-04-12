Get Drastic With Plastic: Scheme rustles up crisp packets

Efforts are being stepped up to cut plastic waste on the north Northumberland coast.

Amanda Crowley, a Coast Care volunteer from Swinhoe, has teamed up with Michael Dawson, landlord of The Craster Arms at Beadnell, for a crisp packet recycling scheme.

A box has been put by the bar in the pub to collect empty crisp packets.

Another collection box is going outside for the summer season.

Amanda said: “The scheme has been running only a few weeks and already we have collected many, many packets.”

The empty packets are packed up and sent to TerraCycle, which collects and recycles almost any form of waste.

TerraCycle pays for the packets by weight and any money raised will go to British Divers Marine Life Rescue.

