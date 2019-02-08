GET DRASTIC WITH PLASTIC: Kristian joins Coast Care team

A group which helps people to care for their own environment has a new face on the team.

Coast Care has appointed Kristian Purchase as its new project assistant, where his main responsibilities will be training volunteers and delivering conservation tasks.

Coast Care covers the coastal landscape from Amble in the south, to Berwick in the north, stretching west as far as Lowick, Belford and Alnwick. It supports, trains and resources volunteers so that local people, communities and visitors can contribute to the area’s management, conservation and development.

Kristian, who hails from Buckinghamshire, studied at Newcastle University’s School of Natural and Environmental Sciences, before volunteering in the USA, Oxford University, Natural History Museum and Wildfowl Wetlands Trust London Wetlands Centre.

Following his time volunteering, he joined the Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust, one of the world’s largest and most respected wetland conservation organisations, working firstly at the Slimbridge Wetland Centre in 2012 on the great crane project and spoon-billed sandpiper breeding project, before moving to the London Wetland Centre in 2013 as grounds and aviculture warden.

In 2014, Kristian headed back to the North East to take up the role of collection manager at the Washington Wetland Centre, a position he held until joining the Coast Care initiative last month.

Becky Waring, Coast Care initiative manager, said: “Kristian is a great addition to the Coast Care team. As the initiative delivers a huge range of opportunities, helping people access training and skills development, and resourcing and supporting existing volunteer groups, his own experience as a volunteer will prove to be invaluable, coupled with his knowledge and enthusiasm for environmental and wildlife conservation.

“As the initiative goes from strength to strength with more volunteers joining up, Kristian is looking forward to working with the volunteers on some fantastic projects across this amazing stretch of coastline.”

The Coast Care team is based at Seahouses. It is supported thanks to money raised by National Lottery players through a grant of £522,600 from the Heritage Lottery Fund and is organised by the Northumberland Wildlife Trust, the Northumberland Coast AONB partnership and Seahouses Development Trust.

Sign up for one of Coast Care’s tasks by visiting www.coast-care.co.uk or at the monthly coffee mornings in Seahouses Volunteer Centre.

