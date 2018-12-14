GET DRASTIC WITH PLASTIC: Eco warrior pupils join the fight to save the planet

Pupils at Hipsburn Primary School have joined our fight to Get Drastic With Plastic.

Youngsters at the school have been taking part in a variety of initiatives to tackle the war against plastics and help the international campaign.

Get Drastic With Plastic, a Northumberland Gazette environmental campaign.

The school as a whole is aiming to be an Eco School and is heading towards its bronze award.

Teachers and pupils are also looking closely at the sea and beach to become Eco Sea Warriors.

The children are looking at the impact rubbish has on sea creatures and the environment and have created an assortment of work, including posters, some of which can be seen on this page, to help their campaign.

Teaching assistant Tamsin Bowron said: “They have been picking plastic and rubbish up from the beach with their families, as well as looking at how we can use less plastic at school.

A piece of work from one of the children at Hipsburn Primary School, Lesbury, as part of their plastics and environmental project.

“They have become very passionate about what we as humans are doing to our planet. Their research has been fantastic.”

Here is a list of things you can do to help the campaign to reduce, single-use plastics, and clean up our county and country.

A greater awareness and a change in attitudes can reduce plastic waste.

Since the plastic-bag charge began, a reduction of plastic bags has been found on UK coasts.

A piece of work from one of the children.

We are seeing further commitment and positive steps from the Government and many companies are committing to changing their packaging.

These things combined can have a huge impact.

But there some steps that everyone can take, which don’t take up too much time and don’t cost too much – but help to protect our environment.

You can:

Part of the plastics and environmental project.

1. Buy a refillable water bottle;

2. Buy a reusable coffee cup;

3. Say no to plastic straws;

4. Use paper-stemmed cotton buds;

5. Join a beach clean