GET DRASTIC WITH PLASTIC: Betty,11, joins battle for the planet

Volunteers turned out in force to help clear rubbish from a north Northumberland beach.

The clean-up at Seaton Point was organised by Coast Care and led by Jane Hardy, who said: “So lovely when like-minded people join together to make a difference.”

Betty Fentiman helps clean up Seaton Point beach.

Betty Fentiman, 11, was one of the volunteers.

She has written a report of the day:

‘On Monday, March 18, I worked with Coast Care to do a local beach clean in north Northumberland on a beach called Seaton Point.

We had to wear protective gloves in case we found sharp items, though we mainly picked up plastic. We were also got given high-vis jackets and litter pickers.

Some of the rubbish collected on Seaton Point beach.

There were around 15 volunteers who spread out along the bay. I felt pleased to be making an impact because plastic is dangerous for marine creatures.

Everyone was very friendly and we enjoyed being out in the fresh air together.

I think more people should be involved in litter picks because they are good for the environment and you feel like you have made positive contribution to the planet.

After the hard work I splashed into the freezing North Sea!’