Get behind Small Business Saturday and Alnwick Christmas market

There’s a rosy-cheeked weekend in store when Alnwick Markets and Small Business Saturday come together to bring two days of festive fun.

The Market Place will be buzzing with live music and carol singing from local schools and groups throughout the weekend, while more than 40 stallholders will be selling local produce, crafts and gifts.

Carol singers at Alnwick Christmas Market.

“Our annual Christmas market is always a celebratory occasion,” said Philip Angier, chairman of Alnwick Markets.

“There will be so much to choose from you’ll need to add an extension to your Christmas stocking!”

There will be a seasonal visit from the Barnacre Alpacas on Saturday, and the Whitehouse Farm Birds of Prey on Sunday, with refreshments on offer in the Northumberland Hall provided by 1st Whittingham BP Scouts, not forgetting face-painting and special guests Santa and Olaf.

“Building upon the success of the Kidz Zone at September’s Food Festival, there’s a special focus on family entertainment this weekend,” said Mel Corn, marketing and promotions officer, who gave thanks to Specsavers Alnwick for its sponsorship

Alpacas will be visiting.

“There will be craft activities including a special crib display from Christians Together in Alnwick in the Northumberland Hall.

“On Sunday, there will be the opportunity to make your own Christmas baubles with Jayne from the Creation Station and the return of our popular entertainment troupe, Make it Magical.”

Visitors can also pose for pictures in a Bethlehem-themed photo booth.

Much of the music will be provided by local groups and choirs, including the Salvation Army Band, St Michael’s School Choir and the Duchess’s Community High School Ceilidh Band.

“Making links with local community groups and organisations is really important to us in planning the event,” added Philip. “The Keep it Local message applies equally to how we celebrate as to how we shop.”

Carlo Biagioni, chairman of Alnwick Chamber of Trade, added: “December 1 is Small Business Saturday. We hope that everyone is going to show their support to Alnwick’s local independent businesses on Saturday and throughout the Christmas season. Our local businesses are the lifeblood of a market town, and every pound spent locally stays local.

“They are great places to buy the local produce and unusual gifts that you won’t find in the major high street stores, and to mark Small Business Saturday many businesses will have special offers and promotions.”