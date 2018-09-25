Gazette photographer's picture in running for Royal award

The Gazette's photographer is in the running for a Royal photo competition - and she needs your votes.

Jane Coltman's picture of Prince Charles at The Alnwick Garden during his recent two-day visit to Northumberland has been shortlisted for the News Media Association's Royal Rota Photography Competition 2018.

The contest is a showcase of the best royal photography by the local, regional and national news media industry, taken at Royal Rota engagements.

The public vote for the 2018 competition runs until Friday and you can vote online here - www.newsmediauk.org/Royal-Rota-Photography-Competition-2018

You can check out the rest of the photos from Prince Charles' appointments in Northumberland earlier this month in our galleries here, here and here.