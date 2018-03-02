Gas engineers rescue woman from snow drift

Engineers from Northern Gas Networks came to the rescue of a young woman whose car was stuck in a snow drift.

The trio stepped in to help the woman on the A189, between Annitsford and Cramlington, yesterday.

She was distraught after her car slid into a snow drift. The engineers dug out her car and helped her drive it to the nearest garage. They then kept her company until her partner arrived.

Richie Manuel, business operational leader for Northern Gas Networks, said: “The efforts of the team has been fantastic and I’m proud of them and the lengths that they have gone to.

“We pride ourselves on helping people, young and old, in the community and this is just some of the efforts we go to try and help the vulnerable.

“The current weather is proving very treacherous for everyone and it’s wonderful to see how people are rallying together and showing great community spirit.”