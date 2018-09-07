Gardeners of the future

Green-fingered youngsters have been growing their gardening credentials with the help of North Sunderland and Seahouses Gardening Association.

It is trying to encourage children to grow flower and vegetables so handed out pots, soil and viola and carrot seeds in readiness for the 36th annual Seahouses Show last Saturday, with the help of Busy Bees Nursery, the Girls Brigade and Seahouses Primary School.

Seahouses Show

Children’s entries in the show were up to a massive 122.

Association secretary Liz Moore said: “Feedback was that the children loved their gardening projects.

“If we don’t introduce the youth to gardening, the tradition of village shows will die out.

“What a fabulous day we had. A huge thank you to everyone who supported us – exhibitors, visitors, judges, all our sponsors (businesses and private) and helpers, and to Mrs Allen for letting us use Seahouses Primary School.”

Some of the carrots from the eight to 11 years section.

Jack Gardener with his winning flower arrangement.

Rosie Trotter and her winning viola.

Barry Gardener and son Jack preparing to exhibit his flower arrangement.