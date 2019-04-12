Garden is a blooming good place to start

Alnwick in Bloom (AiB) played host to the Northumbria in Bloom judges.

They started the day at The Alnwick Garden, where they were welcomed by head gardener Trevor Jones.

AiB co-chairman Elizabeth Jones said: “The weather could have been more friendly that morning but despite that, the town looked really swell.”

AiB wants to thank all the partners who took part – the Garden, Northumberland County Council, Alnwick Town Council, Alnwick Chamber of Trade, Loving Alnwick, Alnwick Garden Town Trust, Alnwick Civic Society, Churches Together in Alnwick, the Church of Latter Day Saints and Friends of the Earth.