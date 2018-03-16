Game of Thrones star in Northumberland pub

Game of Thrones star Jason Momoa has been spotted recently in north Northumberland.

He is pictured here in the Lord Crewe pub in Bamburgh with Alnwick resident Nigel Coffey.

The Hawaiian actor has been filming the third series of his Netflix show, Frontier, which chronicles the North American fur trade of the 1700s. Locations have included Bamburgh and Chillingham Castle.

Perhaps best known for his portrayal of leader of the Dothraki, Khal Drogo, in the HBO smash Game of Thrones, Momoa also played Aquaman in last year’s Justice League movie and 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice ahead of a solo film to be released later this year.

The news that the 38-year-old, who is married to American actress Lisa Bonet, has been in the area sparked excitement among fans when we posted the photo on Facebook earlier today, with hundreds of comments and likes.