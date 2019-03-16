GALLERY: Your snow pictures as Northumberland wakes up to wintry weather Many parts of Northumberland woke up to a blanket of snow this morning (Saturday). Here is a selection of your pictures. More snow is expected up to 9pm today. Helen Dunn took this great picture of her little girl Bobbi out building her snow woman at 8am today. She said there wasn't enough snow, but Bobbi proved her very wrong! ugc Buy a Photo John Lowrie tweeted this picture of 'a very quiet Green Batt, Alnwick, with just an Arriva bus running. ugc Buy a Photo Katy Wedderburn took this picture of her son playing in the snow in Powburn. ugc Buy a Photo Picture by Jack Cook looking out of his loft window on Hawthorne Terrace, Shilbottle. ugc Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 5