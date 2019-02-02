GALLERY: Your animal antics in the snow!

Remember to get a copy of Thursday's Gazette for a round-up of all the local weather news.

Anne Henderson Millie and Beau playing in the field at Shilbottle ugc Buy a Photo

Alison Donaldson sent us this picture from Longhorsley ugc Buy a Photo

Julia Convery's Chester is airborne up at Rugley near Alnwick ugc Buy a Photo

Spot the dog - thanks to Debbie Tomlinson for this picture ugc Buy a Photo

View more