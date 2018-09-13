GALLERY: The Prince of Wales in Northumberland, Day 2: Garden party

The Prince of Wales ended his two-day visit to Northumberland at a garden party in The Alnwick Garden.

Hundreds of carers and volunteers from around Northumberland had been invited by the Duchess of Northumberland, in her role as Lord Lieutenant of Northumberland.

The Prince took his time to meet and chat to as many of the attendees as he could and said it was a joy to listen to their inspirational stories.

Some of those who met the Royal visitor are pictured here, by Gazette photographer Jane Coltman.

