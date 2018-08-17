GALLERY: Sun shines on Glanton Show

Wonderful floral and vegetable arrangements, tables groaning with delicious baking, craftwork and artwork from all ages, lots of photography and astounding quality sticks all made the judges’ jobs very difficult at Glanton Show.

Outside the exhibition tent, the main ring was the setting for a visit from the West Percy Foxhounds.

Demonstrations of birds of prey given by the team from Walworth Castle, Darlington, showing owls, a peregrine falcon and a buzzard, delighted the crowds.

Terrier racing at Glanton is deliberately anarchic and usually hilarious and this year was no exception, the winner being a retriever!

The pony sports and companion dog show enabled the competitive types to exhibit their skill with animals and for the super-energetic, the hill race had a record entry.

Other attractions included archery, a paint ball range, a bouncy castle and children’s sports, classic and rally cars, delicious food and drink, many trade and craft stands, the Mountain Rescue team, a storyteller and, to add the finishing touch, some wonderful music from the Alnwick Playhouse Concert Band.

CUP WINNERS

J Fenwick Cup for roses: Sue Mitchell; Eslington Cup for sweet peas: J Givens; JCThompson Cup for dahlias, J Johnson; Denis Rough Trophy for roses, Sue Mitchell; Red Lion Shield, David Neve; Pawson Cup for the best veg, J Givens.

Francis & Bill Irving Cup for floral art, Mary Bromly; Rev Mayman Shield for most points (children’s), Leila Thompson; Faith Grant Cup for best child’s exhibit, Leila Thompson.

Breamish House Cup for the best cookery exhibit, Lesley Frater; Carr-Ellison Cup for most points in cookery, Lesley Frater; Silver Rose Bowl for best handicraft exhibit, Cath Coultas; Milly Thompson Trophy for most points in handicafts, Paula McEwan & Mary Nelson.

S Hyslop Cup for sticks, Roger Kim; James Fenwick Tankard for the best photography exhibit , J Kershaw; Jerry Stanners Cup for the best entry in the children’s section, L Thompson.

Dorothy Ewart £10 prize for photography, E Gardine; Dog Show, Peter McEwan; Hill Race Shield for the fastest local runner, Edward Harrison; Pony Sports, Jasmine Ford.