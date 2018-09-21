Gallery of pictures from Thropton Show

Crowds flocked to the 103rd Thropton Show last weekend.

As well as an impressive array of horticultural and industrial entries, visitors enjoyed terrier racing, music from Rothbury Highland Pipe Band, children’s fancy dress, wrestling, a display by Ridgeside Falcons, a car boot sale and trade stands.

Simonside fell race, a six-mile run, attracted a record entry of 117.

Show chairman Melanie Scott said: “The whole day couldn’t go ahead without the huge effort of the committee and the support of those that help over the whole weekend.”