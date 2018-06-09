GALLERY: Northumberland Miners' Picnic

Hundred's of people gathered at Woodhorn Museum today for the event which honours local mining heritage as well as being a fun family day out.

The day begun with the Miners' Memorial Service during which wreaths were laid by MPs, councillors, representatives of unions and miners organisations and members of the public.Music was key to the occasion and the Brass Marras featured Ashington Colliery Band, Bedlington Brass Band, Ellington Colliery Band, Jayess Newbiggin Brass Bands and local young brass players.

For the first time dogs were allowed at the event and they and their families enjoyed a host of activities and entertainment.