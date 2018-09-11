GALLERY: New statue honours Morpeth heroine.

In the year that marks the 100th anniversary since some women in the UK were granted the right to vote, a sculpture of suffragette Emily Wilding Davison has been unveiled in Morpeth's Carlisle Park, commemorating her life and achievements and celebrating the huge historical importance of her actions.

The statue was unveiled by her Grace The Duchess of Northumberland and County Council Civic Head, Jeff Watson. The authority commissioned and funded the sculpture and civic dignitaries were joined at the ceremony by descendants of Emily, local musicians, sculptor Ray Lonsdale, members of Emily Inspires! and local school pupils who showed banners they have made to depict the suffragette movement.

