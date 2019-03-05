Keeping the tradition going during the Shrovetide football match in Alnwick. Picture by Jane Coltman

GALLERY: Memories of Shrovetide football fun and games

Here are some images from our archive of pictures from the last few years at the famous football match in Alnwick. There are bound to be some faces you recognise - have a look!

Look out later for pictures from this year's match.

Keeping it in the family. Ali Miller and Steven Temple with the matchball, after winning the dash across the River Aln.
In the 2015 match Lee Pattinson scored a hale.
Medals awarded after the 2015 match.
Making a splash!
