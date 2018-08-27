GALLERY: From Trump to Pooh, they were all at Rennington Scarecrow Festival 2018!

A whole world of stars and personalities turned up to Rennington at the weekend.

If you’d kept your eyes peeled, you would have seen American President Donald Trump comparing the size of his nuclear button with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, Rodney and Del Boy relaxing in the sunshine (or the rain, depending on when you went), Amy Winehouse and Ed Sheeran, among others.

They were joined by characters from stage, film and children’s books at the 19th Rennington Scarecrow Festival.

The Phantom of the Opera played alongside stars of Lord of the Rings, the Gruffalo, Winnie the Pooh, Spiderman, Dennis the Menace and Humpty Dumpty.

Themes reflected recent events in political, social and sporting arenas, including Brexit, the 70th anniversary of the NHS and the World Cup.

‘Rennington Village Infirmary’ featured, administering Merlot intravenously!

Many of the villages appeared in scenes, and not even the vicar of All Saints Church escaped, as his effigy was depicted giving a sermon from the pulpit.

The annual festival is the main fund-raiser for the village hall and organisers were hoping to raise around £5,000.

This year, a separate tombola collected for HospiceCare North Northumberland on Saturday and SHAK dog sanctuary on Sunday.

On Bank Holiday Monday, the tombola proceeds were donated to the Motor Neurone Disease Association in memory of Maureen MacGregor, a member of the committee for 20 years, who died, aged 73, in February from the disease.

The church also raised money through teas, cakes and savouries and held musical events throughout the weekend.

Festival committee chairman Wendy Swinney said the weekend had gone very well despite heavy rain on the Sunday.

“The standard of scarecrows this year has been one of the best and everyone has put in a lot of hard work,” she said. “You only have to look at the excited faces of the children to know it’s all worthwhile.”