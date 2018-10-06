GALLERY: Challenges are overcome to ensure a blooming brilliant Belford Show

The 101st Belford Show overcame a number of challenges to become a hugely enjoyable event for the whole village once again.

Following the closure of the middle school, the only viable alternative was to revert to the show’s original roots and stage the event in a marquee but with no location and no funds for a marquee, things looked bleak.

Happily, the community stepped up with Belford Golf Club giving permission to site the marquee and local businesses and many individual sponsors lending support to make the idea become reality.

However, the drama didn’t end there, the extremely windy weather in the days leading up to the show made it touch and go as to whether the marquee would be put up at all. It was too windy on the Wednesday before the show to have the marquee erected, the irony being that once up, it could withstand up to 90mph wind speed! Eventually, it was successfully installed late on Thursday, allowing a hardy team of volunteers to set up for the show on Friday.

The show began with the annual duck race, with people lined up along the village burn to see which plastic duck would win the race. P Brown was the lucky winner of the generous first prize and great fun was had by all.

In the marquee itself, there were more than 700 exhibits, including crafts, baking, vegetables, flowers, photographs, models and paintings. Once again, the judges had a difficult task but their final decisions were announced and applauded at the end of the day.

Show president William McLaren said: “It’s wonderful to be in a tent again – it feels like a real village show.”

Show chairman Janet West was overwhelmed by the sponsorship support from local businesses and private individuals and was really pleased with how the show went.

The event was very well attended and the show committee received many positive comments; they would like to thank each and every person who helped make the 101st Belford Show happen and assure people that plans are already being made for the 102nd show next year.

CUP WINNERS AT LAST SATURDAY’S BELFORD SHOW

Produce: Henderson Cup – T Bell; Best in Section – L Gilhome. Baking: Tully Cup – O Johnson; Jean Sanderson cup for Best in Section – A Flowers; Guy Comber memorial cup for chocolate cake – S Redford. Handicrafts: The Hunter cup – S Redford; Best in Section – J Hare. Art: Johnson Cup (overall winner) – K Tindale; Doreen Thomson Memorial Shield (best in watercolours) – K Tindale; Joan Hutchinson Memorial Cup (acrylics) – T Binder. Photography: M I McDonald Shield – A Woolley. Flower arranging: Mrs D McDonald Salver – D Hare. Flowers: Miss C J H Sanderson Cup – J Johnson; Best in Section – J Johnson (dahlias); Bob Martin Memorial Cup (single rose) – E Duncan. Vegetables: Dr D T McDonald Cup – J Johnson; Best in Section – R Dodd. Fruit: Nell Atkin Memorial Trophy (dessert apples) – R A Reay. Single sunflower heaviest head – D Renton; Tallest sunflower – D Renton; Potatoes grown in a pot (heaviest) – M Ling. Children 5-8 years: Robson Cup – Livvy Grethe; N H Hogg memorial trophy for vegetables – I Duncan; Children 9-13: Hibbs Cup – Suzi Gilhome; N H Hogg memorial trophy for vegetables – Emily Duncan. President’s Trophy for best exhibit in show – Suzi Gilhome.