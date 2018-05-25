GALLERY: A trip to the Farne Islands.

Wondering what to do over the Bank Holiday weekend? As these pictures show there is a lot to see during a visit to the famous islands off the Northumberland coast.

Razorbills, Shags, Kittiwakes and of course puffins......these are just some of the birds who are nesting on the Farne Islands. This haven for wildlife is a photographers delight as our own Jane Coltman discovered when she visited this week. She doesn't have a super zoom lens so pictures like these should be attainable by anyone with a standard modern camera.

Four private companies sail to the Farne Islands from Seahouses on the Northumberland Coast. They all offer a range of different trips to suit all tastes so look at their websites to help decide how best to experience the islands. In addition, the National Trust charges a landing fee per island: if you are a National Trust member, you do not have to pay a landing fee, but you do need to present your membership card.