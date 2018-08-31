Future as visitor attraction after purchase of industrial estate

An Alnwick industrial estate has been bought with the goal of enhancing it as a visitor attraction for the town.

Northumberland Estates has confirmed it has purchased Alnwick Station Industrial Estate, off Wagonway Road, whose most famous tenant is Barter Books.

Alnwick Station Industrial Estate

A spokeswoman for the Estates said that there are no plans to change anything in the short term, but ‘the long-term aim is to invest in the site with a view to enhancing it as a visitor attraction for the town’.

This would appear to be an effort to build on the hundreds of thousands of annual visitors to the renowned second-hand bookshop, which is based in the former Alnwick railway station building.

Barter Books’ co-proprietor Stuart Manley said: “The Estates were kind enough to say we were an important part of the long-term plans.

“It’s early days, but they are currently saying that they have the good of the station in mind which we are clearly not going to object to.”

Occupying one of the other units on the estate is Alnwick Auctions, run by Nigel Blagburn, who welcomed the long-term goal as ‘great for Alnwick’.

“We will just carry on doing what we are doing,” he said. “I think they would have to find us somewhere else in Alnwick.

“It’s in everyone’s interest rather than mine. In the long run, I don’t see it having much effect on me.”

Other tenants include WF Proudlock and Sons, The Carpet Warehouse, Scot JCB, Jewson and Hi-Q.