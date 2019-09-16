Fundraisers pedalling the extra mile for wildlife at Lindisfarne Castle
Lindisfarne Castle worker Hannah Kirkby is going the extra mile to help wildlife in Northumberland.
She is raising money for plovers and local wildlife projects by cycling over 500 miles on a static bike.
Hannah was inspired to raise money for wildlife on the Northumberland coast after listening to a presentation by National Trust ranger Kate Jones.
Ringed plovers have been nesting on Holy Island since the 1970s but their numbers have declined dramatically in recent years causing their UK conservation status to be moved from amber to red, meaning they require urgent conservation action.
The threats they face are habitat loss due to shingle beaches sanding over and increased disturbance levels.
The National Trust have a real opportunity to make a difference by fencing off an area on Holy Island of perfect shingle habitat to reduce disturbance and allow these charismatic birds to raise a family, but it will cost money to put up the fence and monitor the bird’s progress.
“When Kate told us about the plight of the plovers on the shingle shelf I instantly wanted to help,” said Hannah.
“I love cycling but I wanted to do something that everyone could get involved with, so I thought a static bike at the castle would be a great way to raise money.”
From Monday, September 16 to Sunday, September 22, staff, volunteers and visitors are aiming to cycle the equivalent distance of Lindisfarne Castle to St Michael’s Mount in Cornwall to raise funds towards the plovers at Lindisfarne Castle and wildlife projects for the Northumberland coast.
The team hope to cover the 537.5 miles in a week (approximately 76 miles per day) by taking turns on the static bike outside the admissions hut at Lindisfarne Castle. Come rain or shine, when the castle in open, someone will be on the bike putting in the distance.
You can get involved by sponsoring Hannah on her JustGiving page: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/lindisfarne-castle-cycle or heading to Lindisfarne Castle and cycling for up to 5 miles or 20 minutes on the bike. The bike will be just outside the admissions hut at the castle and everyone is welcome to take part. Please check the website for opening times of the castle.