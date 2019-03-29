Funding to tackle anti-social behaviour

An organisation set-up to support those in need in a section of Northumberland is celebrating its first birthday in style, thanks to the help of Karbon Homes.

AIM North East has secured £13,000 worth of funding from the housing association for a programme to tackle issues of anti-social behaviour in Hadston and surrounding areas.

Those involved with the not-for-profit organisation recognised drug abuse and bad behaviour in public as being national problems, but wanted to ensure that they had a tailored approach to suit the needs of these local communities.

Candice Randall, AIM North East director, said: “To combat these issues – and help improve the lives of those who live in the area – thanks to the funding we’ve secured, AIM North East will be delivering a wrap-around care package, which will aim to tackle the issues faced by the community here from all angles.”

To kick-start the support and care programme, the organisation hosted a community event at Hadston Community Centre to encourage the building of relationships between members of the community and their local support services.

Those in attendance included representatives from Karbon Homes.

Contact Candice by email – aimnortheast@gmail.com – for more about the organisation.