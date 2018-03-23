Funding scheme for rural projects

Rural communities could be eligible for funding.

Established in 2017, the Calor Rural Community Fund aims to give off-grid communities the chance to gain funding for projects that will improve local life.

Last year’s winners included books for a rural school library and the installation of fibre broadband in an off-grid village.

Paul Blacklock, Calor’s head of corporate affairs, said: “As off-grid energy providers, we are passionate about country living and the success of last year’s scheme has shown us the tangible impact that the Calor Rural Community Fund has had on a number of rural communities.”

With a total fund of £50,000 and 21 individual prize pots, this year’s is now open for applications until Monday, April 30, via http://www.calor.co.uk/communityfund