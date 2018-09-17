Funding helps to bag more activities at Market Place

Locals and visitors to Alnwick will be able to enjoy a range of new activities in the historic Market Place, thanks to EU LEADER funding.

The cobbled square is being brought to life by new activities such as children’s entertainment, live music, animals, food tasting and pop-up art gallery. Extra Christmas and Easter markets are also planned.

The number of stalls has also increased, as things move in the right direction.

Philip Angier, of Alnwick Markets, said: “We want to make the market the town’s cultural centre by adding extras to the existing offer.”

Northumberland Coast and Lowlands LEADER group, one of 80 similar groups across the UK, is well on its way towards allocating all of its £1.6million EU-derived funding, which in turn will pull in an additional £2million of private matched funding. This will result in more than 80 new rural jobs and provide support for around 40 businesses.

Those involved with LEADER say that, amid Brexit and with the funding programme coming to an end, it is important that a similar grass-roots-led scheme is put in place to support rural communities and businesses.