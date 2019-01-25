Funding helps harbour to meets needs of fishermen

Work is progressing on new fishermen’s storage units in Amble.

Warkworth Harbour Commissioners, which owns, operates and maintains Amble harbour as a charitable enterprise, received £74,850 in funding for the construction of eight units just behind Leazes Street.

The money came from the North of Tyne Fisheries Local Action Group (FLAG). Work started on site before Christmas using local businesses – KW Purvis for ground works and Glendale Engineering for the steel structure and cladding.

Chairman of the Commissioners, Maurice Burnett, said: “WHC continues to invest in the infrastructure of the harbour and, in particular, to support the needs of the local fishing community.”

Commercial manager Angela Woodburn said: “The storage units funded by the FLAG will provide improved working conditions for fishermen using the harbour, providing shelter from bad weather and a secure, watertight building for the storage of equipment. There will also be a crew room with facilities for visiting boats and fishermen. WHC would like to thank all those quay users and locals who have supported this project and Simon Baxter at the FLAG. We have also managed to secure funding for a replacement, faster diesel pump to improve boat refuelling and a 500kg landing davit which will be installed in the coming months.”