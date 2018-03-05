Funding earmarked for projects in north

The new and old bridges at Felton
The transport projects to receive funding in 2018/19 have been outlined.

Among the costlier schemes in the council’s Local Transport Plan for the next financial year are the strengthening and refurbishment of the B6345 Felton bridge (£600,000) and the first stages of making Narrowgate and Bondgate Within, in Alnwick, more pedestrian-friendly (£100,000).

There’s also £130,000 for carriageway repairs on the A697 at the New Moor House crossroads, £60,000 for a zebra crossing in Rothbury and £50,000 each for Boulmer and Warkworth to address parking and road-safety issues.

Road repairs are planned for Alnwick, Acklington,Belford, Longframlington, Seahouses and Shilbottle among other locations. A full list can be found at https://tinyurl.com/ybk6t3zx