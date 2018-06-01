Funding boost to support vital youth provision

A youth and community programme has secured another three years’ funding to help it continue its vital work with young people.

Hadston House has been awarded further support from Children in Need, which has backed the organisation for the previous seven years.

The popular facility runs a range of youth sessions, including free and confidential sexual-health services, and puts on trips and activities.

Executive director Scott Dickinson described the Children in Need funding as a boost to the local area.

Mr Dickinson, who is also a county councillor for the Druridge Bay ward and an East Chevington parish councillor, said: “Receiving funding towards our services and staff by such a prestigious organisation brings major benefits to our projects.

“We are delighted to be able to continue the work we do and offer the support and services to the young people of our area.

“I’m delighted to have worked alongside Children in Need for such a long period of time and I’m absolutely thrilled that the hard work and dedication of my team has been recognised once again.

”During 2017, we had more than 2,500 visits from young people, we’ve held a range of events and continue to offer our important sessions three evenings a week, as well as programmes during school holidays.

”I’d like to personally thank my team, past and present, but most of all the wonderful young people we work with. They make our job wonderfully exciting and challenging.”

As well as the youth services, Hadston House also runs a café, library and meals on wheels service.

For more details, visit www.hadstonhouse.co.uk