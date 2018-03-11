Funding boost for tourism project to attract cyclists

A major tourism project has received a funding boost.

VisitEngland has announced the latest projects to receiving funding from the Discover England Fund for tourism product development.

The two large-scale bids, worth up to £1million, will target European visitors and enhance England’s competitive tourism offer.

One of the bids is the East of England Touring Route, led by NewcastleGateshead Initiative. It will target the German market and create a 300-mile touring route spanning the length of eastern England from London to Northumberland.

VisitEngland chief executive Sally Balcombe said: “The Discover England Fund continues to raise the bar of England’s tourism offer, creating diverse and unexpected products for the consumer market.”