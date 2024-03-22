Funding boost for social care innovation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ian Levy MP has welcomed the news that North East and North Cumbria Integrated Care System (ICS) will receive £774,410 this month, as its first tranche of funding, to support innovation and scaling in adult social care.

£20 million is being allocated to lead local authorities, covering all 42 integrated care systems, which deliver adult social care services and will work with a range of partners including the NHS, care providers, voluntary and community groups. £20 million is the first tranche of the funding for 2023 to 2024. The second tranche of the funding, £22.6 million, will be allocated in 2024 to 2025. This will scale community-based care models such as shared-living arrangements and digital tools that enable people to self-direct their support. More than half of the projects, and at least one in each ICS area, are focused on identifying, recognising and supporting unpaid carers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Accelerating Reform Fund provides a total of £42.6 million over 2023/24 and 2024/25 to support innovation and to transform the way adult social care services are provided nationally and to support a sustainable, lasting increase in the amount of effective types of support.

Ian Levy MP

North East and North Cumbria ICS will use this funding to scale its Shared Lives arrangements with a specific focus on supporting transitions into adulthood, people with autism and older people. The funding will also be used to expand the pilot of an online platform to support the identification of unpaid carers and signpost support, as well as develop an Innovation Fund to fund smaller care-focussed projects at place level.

Ian Levy MP said: “I’m really pleased that the Government is supporting the excellent work of the ICS with this extra funding which will leverage innovation and scaling of services to support people receiving these important care services.

Minister for Social Care, Helen Whately, added:

“We’re sticking to our plan to deliver ambitious social care reforms that will ensure everyone gets the care they need and help even more people to live independently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside our workforce reforms, we’re supporting the sector by backing innovations which will make our care system fit for the future and provide vital support to our selfless unpaid carers.