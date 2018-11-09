Funding boost for county schools’ healthy bid projects

Northumberland County Council has allocated more than £230,000 of Healthy Pupil Capital funding to schools across the county.

After successfully securing the money from the Department for Education fund, the local authority held an event at Ponteland Leisure Centre to announce the schools receiving funds to go towards their healthy bid projects.

The schemes need to have a direct impact on improving children’s physical and mental health, either through activity or healthy eating, as set out in the guidelines of the fund.

Those that have received funding include Amble Links First School (activity trail part two), Swansfield Park Primary School in Alnwick (new play landscape), Amble First School (track), The Duchess’s Community High School in Alnwick (outdoor equipment for gardening clubs), Broomhill First School (EYS active play), Red Row First School (track for daily mile), Seahouses Primary School (healthy cookery school), Swarland Primary School (defibrillators) and Warkworth Primary School (obstacle course).

Coun Wayne Daley, cabinet member for children’s services at Northumberland County Council, said: “Well done to those schools who have secured funding for their healthy schemes.

“I’m looking forward to seeing these schemes get under way and the benefits this will have for the young people of Northumberland.”

The event was an opportunity for schools to share examples of what they are developing and how this will benefit their pupils and the council’s health and well-being team provided information about health and diet to the students in attendance.

Former athlete and current BBC television sports presenter, Steve Cram, sent a message about the Healthy Pupil Capital Fund in Northumberland.

It included the following: ‘Starting good practice with an active, healthy lifestyle early in life bodes well for our children’s futures.

‘I wish everyone good luck with the scheme and I look forward to following its successes.’