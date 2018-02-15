Funding bid for new café and toilets

A major funding bid is to be submitted to create a new café, surf shop and public toilets in a popular village on the north Northumberland coast.

The proposal is to build a new two-storey building containing the facilities in the overflow car-park area at Beadnell beach.

At Tuesday’s meeting of Northumberland County Council’s decision-making cabinet, members agreed to submit a bid for £1.15million to the Coastal Communities Fund, with the council expected to contribute the remaining 20 per cent – around £300,000.

The first floor of the building will house the café, kitchen and storage space with an external seating area taking full advantage of the views over Beadnell Bay.

The ground floor will house the surf shop with external space for events and training on a raised platform. There will also be public toilets, showering and changing facilities.

It is proposed that the county council will design and build the new café and surf-shop shell, with the internal fit-out to be carried out by the prospective lessee.

The building will be leased to an independent tenant for a minimum 10-year term, at a market rent which has been estimated in the region of £25,000 per year.

The lease will require the tenant to pay the running costs of the building and be responsible for the public toilets, showering and changing facilities.

Coun Glen Sanderson said: “I think it’s absolutely right that we are investing in our coastal communities, as well as the rest of the county.

“This one is desperately in need of attention with the toilets becoming dilapidated over the years, so I’m delighted to see this come forward.”