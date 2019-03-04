FUND-RAISING: Supporting three charities

Craster WI would like to thank everyone who supported our recent fund-raiser for three local cancer charities.

We need not have worried that we were being over-ambitious as we raised just over £689.

This magnificent sum will be shared between the Alnwick Hospice, Seahouses Research and Relief and the Alnwick Oncology Unit.

A special thank you to all the workers and the poor unsuspecting tourists that put their plans for a visit to an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) on hold as they were dragged into the Memorial Hall for the event.

Marion Gallon,

Secretary Craster WI