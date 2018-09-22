FUND-RAISING: Paint the town pink

Many readers will be thinking of loved ones during October’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month, having seen the devastating impact breast cancer can have on a person’s body, emotional wellbeing and sense of identity.

I’m encouraging everyone to gather friends, family or colleagues for a Big Pink Party on Friday, October 12, to support people living with and beyond breast cancer.

A Big Pink Party is an event with unlimited possibilities. It could be a dress-down day at work, a bake sale at your local club, or a pink themed night in with friends.

Anything goes, as long as it’s pink.

Breast Cancer Care will provide a free fund-raising kit with everything you need to plan your Big Pink Party.

However you do yours, all money raised will help the charity continue to be there for the 691,000 people living with breast cancer in the UK today.

As little as £30 could give someone specialist information and support when they need it most through the Breast Cancer Care Helpline.

Breast Cancer Care is not Government funded so every penny you raise makes a huge difference.

Get your free fund-raising kit at breastcancercare.org.uk/october

Samia al Qadhi,

Chief Executive, Breast Cancer Care