Fund-raising page set up in memory of Adam Moody

A special online fund-raising page has been set up in memory of a father-of-three who died after being taken ill on a walk in the Cheviot Hills.

Adam Moody, who was station officer at Howick Coastguard, was taking part in the Cheviots Challenge with some of his team mates on Saturday morning when he fell unconscious near Barrowburn and could not be revived.

The 33-year-old was married to Beth and had three children – Ryan, 13, Jake, 11, and eight-week-old Jessie.

In Adam’s honour, a JustGiving page has been set up in aid of the British Heart Foundation; a charity which Adam himself supported. It has already raised more than £1,200.

Tributes have poured in for Adam, described as a hero and a true gentleman who was easy going and was always at the centre of the banter.

As well as being part of the Howick Coastguard team, Adam was a member/helmsman of Craster RNLI.

A Facebook statement from the Craster crew said: ‘It’s been a sad and tough couple of days for everyone involved with Craster Lifeboat Station and our friends at Howick Coastguard Rescue Team.

‘Adam was a proud crew member/helmsman of Craster Lifeboat and station officer at Howick Coastguard Station.

‘Adam will be sadly missed by everyone here at Craster as he wasn’t just a colleague, he was a good friend, he got on very well with everyone and he was an easy going lad and always at the centre of the banter between the crew.

‘Adam you may be gone but you certainly won’t be forgotten. Our deepest sympathy and condolences go to all of Adam’s family. We know you will be watching over us all. Until we meet again RIP good friend.’

Seahouses Lifeboat crew said that it had been ‘a pleasure to work with and alongside this true gent’, while Amble RNLI flew its station flag at half-mast in respect.

In a fitting tribute, Howick Coastguard has changed its Facebook cover photo to an image of Adam, while its profile picture now features the Coastguard badge with the poignant words: Adam Moody 1985–2018, Forever in our hearts.

Adam’s colleagues at Howick say they have been blown away by the messages of love and condolence which have poured in for the father-of-three.

Posting on Facebook yesterday, the Howick Coastguard team wrote: ‘There really are no words to express how grateful we are for all the messages, comments and thoughts that we have received since the tragic passing of our close friend and colleague, Adam Moody.

‘On behalf of all at Howick Coastguard Rescue Team, and Adam’s family and friends, we would like to say a huge thank you for the support you have all extended and the comfort we have taken in the amazing thoughts, words and prayers we have received from the Coastguard family, friends and strangers, not just from the UK but from around the world.

‘Every message has brought warmth and comfort to us all, and for that we will be eternally grateful.

‘We have attempted to answer each one, but the sheer number has overwhelmed us, so please accept our apologies if we haven’t responded to you.

‘So many of you have asked if you can make donations to any fund or cause, After discussions with Adam’s family, they would like all donations to be made to the British Heart Foundation, a charity Adam himself supported.

‘Any donation received will be very welcome and Adam’s family and the team pass on our thanks in advance.

‘Donations can be made through the JustGiving page set up in Adam’s memory.

‘We will post an update on funeral arrangements on our page over the next couple of days.

‘Thank you, each and every one of you again.’