FUND-RAISING: Great reward for hard work

The third No Limits Health Club Charity Golf Day took place at Alnmouth Village Golf Club on August 4, and raised over £2,000 for the Motor Neurone Disease Association (MNDA).

I would like to thank all those who played, the committee and members of Alnmouth Village Golf Club for very kindly allowing the use of their course, and Simon and his team for the catering and bar. Without your continued support and generosity the event would not be possible.

I would also like to thank the golf clubs, businesses and individuals who donated prizes for the raffle and auction, and Alison and Aileen who folded many hundreds of tickets. Your generous support raised more than £700.

Finally, I would like to thank Ian Simpson, of No Limits Health Club, who organised the day.

In the three years that Ian has run the event almost £8,000 has been raised for the MNDA, a wonderful effort on his behalf and a great reward for all his hard work.

Peter Deeble,

Address supplied