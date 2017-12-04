Fund-raising festive fair

A drop in numbers has meant St Mary’s C of E Middle School at Belford has been unable to put on its usual production, which is also its biggest fund-raising event of the year.

It is busy raising money for this, as well as other activities, and has also applied to the local community group for a donation.

So far, it has had a Hallowe’en fancy dress day and a cake sale, which was a huge success.

The next event is a Christmas fair on December 15, to which the whole community is invited, and there’s also a Christmas raffle. Tickets are available from the school office.