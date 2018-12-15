FUND-RAISING: Ditch the shave for a month

I’m calling on dads, brothers, sons, nephews, grandads and uncles to grow a beard this December and raise money for Bowel Cancer UK.

Taking part in Decembeard is simple. All you need to do is let your facial fuzz grow throughout the month.

Already bearded? No problem. Dye, ditch or decorate your beard and join the campaign.

Bowel cancer is the third most common cancer in men and the second biggest cancer killer in the UK. However, it shouldn’t be. It’s treatable and curable, especially if diagnosed early.

Sign up at bowelcanceruk.org.uk/decembeard

Jim Rosenthal,

Sports broadcaster