FUND-RAISING: Braving the beard shave

Lou and Graham Cross and Maddie and Steve Fletcher would like to thank all their friends, families and supporters for their generous help in raising the incredible sum of £3,248.40 (pre-Gift Aid, which will increase this amount) for Bowel Cancer UK’s Decembeard Campaign.

Special thanks must go to Walter Huddleston, Kenny Young, Norrie Dickson and Peter Lindley, who all joined with Graham in shaving off their beards.

And a very big thank you to Ruari Fletcher, who raised a magnificent £105 in 10 seconds for offering to have his head shaved.

Thank you all so much.

These funds will go towards helping people with bowel cancer and, equally importantly, raising awareness of the symptoms of this disease.

Lou Cross,

Wooler