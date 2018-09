Aspire to Believe, a new social-enterprise company, held its first fund-raiser at Wooler’s Glendale Hall, raising £319. Thanks to everyone for their support.

For every £10 that was raised, Aspire to Believe will buy a pair of gardening gloves and set of hand tools for its gardening projects.

The group is looking for volunteers to help with bespoke community enterprise gardening projects. Call 07849 607617 or visit Wooler’s Cheviot Centre.

Donations of gardening tools/seeds are also welcome.