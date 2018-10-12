Fund-raisers climbed six peaks in five days

Six peaks, five days, four charities, three reasons, two countries, one goal.

This was the motto of a group of hardy walkers who climbed half-a-dozen mountains in the name of fund-raising.

Reaching the top of the mountain.

Beth Wyld, from the Ingram Valley, was joined by her mum Helen, aunties Lucy Jones and Sally Williams and Lucy’s friend Victoria Francis for the epic challenge.

The intrepid quintet took on the treks in memory of ‘three very special people’ whose lives were cut short through illness, with the intention of raising cash for four charities.

The mission was to conquer six peaks of Vermont – bordering the United States and Canada – in just five days, clocking up almost 36 miles and 15,000ft of elevation.

Starting with Mount Hunger, the gang then scaled Camel’s Hump, Mount Ellen, Mount Lincoln and Mount Abraham, before finishing their arduous challenge with a hike up Mount Mansfield – the highest mountain in Vermont, towering at 4,395ft.

Their aim was to raise £100 per peak, with the proceeds going to the PSP Association, HospiceCare North Northumberland, Cancer Research UK and 4Q Cancer.

And they smashed it – with more than £2,300 pouring in for their efforts.

The walkers are delighted, especially as the reason for doing the charity challenge was extremely personal – embarking on their adventure in memory of Beth’s granddads John Stubbs and Simon Wyld and friend Clare Dunn.

Beth, 22, said: “It was nice to be able to raise money in memory of these three very special people. We wanted to give something back to the charities and the time was right to do this.”

Reflecting on the climbs, Beth said: “It was challenging for us as a group and also on an individual level.

“One of my aunts sprained her ankle on the first mile of the first peak, but she soldiered on and managed to complete the whole thing.

“But despite it being tough, there were some really memorable and special moments,

“When we were doing Camel’s Hump, we were wearing Cancer Research UK T-shirts.

“Somebody stopped us and said that a loved one was going through cancer treatment and she was sending them a picture each day to cheer them up. She took a picture of us and sent it to her loved one, which was nice.”

There was also a poignant moment when the group were walking along the Sunset Ridge, having reached the top of Mount Mansfield.

Beth said: “It had been foggy on the way up. As we began to make our way down, this amazingly beautiful red sunset broke through and beamed down like a ball of fire – and it was as if my granddads and Clare were saying well done.” But while the mountain climbs have been completed, Beth is not stopping her fund-raising efforts.

As a follow-up, she is organising a charity ball and auction at Alnwick’s Northumberland Hall on Saturday, February 9, 2019, at 7.30pm.

The event is raising money for the same four charities, as well as Mind, the mental-health charity.

Tickets include welcome drinks, canapés and a two-course meal. For tickets and more details, send an email to wyldcharityball@yahoo.com

To sponsor Beth and the other hardy mountain climbers, visit the online fund-raising page at mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/6peaksvt