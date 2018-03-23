Fund-raisers brave the cold for Sport Relief

Daring fund-raisers braved a pool of freezing water and the ice-bucket challenge to raise money for Sport Relief.

Jane Hardy, from Active Northumberland, joined staff from Alnwick's Sainsbury's store for the charity shenanigans this afternoon.

Gerry Storey, Jane Hardy and Anita McDonald in the pool of freezing water outside Sainsbury's Alnwick.

Jane managed to sit in a paddling pool, which was filled with ice, for 30 minutes. Shop workers, including manager Gerry Storey, and Anita McDonald, also braved the chilly bath, but didn't last quite as long as Jane.

Jane, who enjoys cold-water swimming, said: "I lasted longer than I thought I would - I didn't think I would get past 15 minutes to be honest."

Gerry, along with deputy manager Andy Lawson, and department managers Richard Fairclough, Jon Nelson and Kieran Marsh, took part in an ice-bucket challenge, each having a crate of freezing water poured over their head.

Staff are hoping to announce how much money they have raised in due course.