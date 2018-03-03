Fund-raiser for Pride festival a major success

An event to raise funds for Northumberland’s first Pride festival has been hailed a major success, collecting more than £1,000 for the cause.

Last Saturday’s fund-raiser was staged in Alnwick Town Hall and featured a raffle, tombola and refreshments.

It brought in a total of £1,275, which will go towards the upcoming Northumberland Pride festival.

Organisers hope this summer’s main event will put the county on the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) map and promote friendship and equality between different people.

The festival is being staged at Alnwick Rugby Club on Saturday, June 2. There will be a main stage with music, community-focused stalls providing information from local organisations and the LGBT services they offer, and health and wellbeing and family zones.

Organisers also plan to stage a LGBT march through the town.

Northumberland Pride Committee chairman Lorna Stewart-Hook said: “Saturday’s event was the committee’s first fund-raiser and it was a fantastic morning which saw people travel from as far as Hexham.

“People from the LGBT community were excited that finally Northumberland is getting some visibility. We met wonderful people and got amazing support.”

The next fund-raiser will be a family-friendly quiz night at Alnwick Rugby Club on Friday, April 20, at 7pm. The committee wants as many people, businesses and organisations to take part. Teams (maximum of five players) and must register prior to the event at northumberland.pride@gmail.com

Entry is £3 per person with proceeds going to Northumberland Pride.