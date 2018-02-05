Fund helps to support countryside businesses

The Prince’s Countryside Fund has awarded grants to the Northumberland Community Development Trust (NCDT) and the Farmer Network in its latest round of funding.

The money will enable the NCDT to create a sustainable business and community support organisation, in order to break down many of the barriers to employment in the North Pennines area, as well as offering support and mentoring to those with business ideas.

The grant to the Farmer Network will aid a feasibility study into the need for local farming support networks across Northumberland and the North Yorkshire Moors, following approaches from farmers and businesses in these areas.

The Prince’s Countryside Fund awards grants twice a year to local, grassroots organisations, and since 2010 has distributed more than £9million in funding.

The Fund’s mission is to help ensure a vibrant rural economy with a thriving and resilient farming sector at its heart, and its grant programme is a major focus of activity to achieve this.

The Fund will be open for grant applications from April 30 to June 14. Visit www.princescountryside.fund.org.uk/grants