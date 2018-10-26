Full steam ahead with fund-raising appeal

A major £75,000 fund-raising appeal has been launched by the heritage Aln Valley Railway (AVR) to help it purchase a vintage locomotive.

The AVR, which aims to re-open most of the former branchline between Alnwick and Alnmouth, currently operates two steam locos, RICHBORO and Number 60.

However, both are in private ownership and the AVR wants to purchase RICHBORO from its current owner, Michael Fairnington, at Wooler, so that it has a locomotive of its own.

Part of the agreed purchase price has been paid, but the AVR and the Friends of RICHBORO have now launched the RICHBORO Appeal to raise the remaining £75,000.

RICHBORO was built in 1917 and spent time operating at ports and collieries. It has become a much-loved fixture at the AVR, which runs short train journeys from its newly-built Lionheart Station on the edge of Alnwick and has become an important, award-winning tourist attraction.

As part of the RICHBORO Appeal, members, supporters and friends are invited to contribute £15 a month for two years. Standing order forms can be requested from The RICHBORO Appeal, 32 North Ridge, Whitley Bay, Tyne and Wear, NE43 7LP, or from richboro@alnvalleyrailway.co.uk

Or, donations can be sent to the same postal address.