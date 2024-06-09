Full list of North East general election candidates
Nominations for the July 4 election closed at 4pm on Friday afternoon and local councils have now published details of everyone standing in constituencies across Tyne and Wear, Northumberland, and County Durham.
2024 promises to be a fascinating election year for our region – with a number of key battleground seats up for grabs.
Labour is hoping to take back a number of ‘red wall’ seats like Bishop Auckland that it lost to the Conservatives in 2019, while some polls have forecast that the Tories could be in danger in the more traditional strongholds of Hexham and North Northumberland.
Below are the full details of everyone standing in the 20 seats across our area.
Bishop Auckland
Rhys Burriss – Reform
Helen Cross – Liberal Democrat
Sarah Hannan – Green
Jane MacBean – Conservative
Rachel Maughan – Transform Party
Sam Rushworth – Labour
Blaydon and Consett
Vicky Anderson – Liberal Democrat
David Ayre – Reform
Richard Simpson – Green
Angela Sterling – Conservative
Paul Topping – Social Democratic Party
Liz Twist – Labour
Blyth and Ashington
Ian Lavery – Labour
Maureen Levy – Conservative
Steve Leyland – Green
Mark Peart – Reform
Stephen Psallidas – Liberal Democrat
City of Durham
Mark Belch – Reform
Jonathan Elmer – Green
Mary Kelly Foy – Labour
Luke Allan Holmes – Conservative
Sarah Welbourne – Social Democratic Party
Mark Wilkes – Liberal Democrat
Cramlington and Killingworth
Thom Campion – Liberal Democrat
Gordon Fletcher – Reform
Emma Foody – Labour
Dawn Furness – Independent
Ian Jones – Green
Scott Lee – Independent
Ian Levy – Conservative
Matthew Wilkinson – Social Democratic Party
Easington
Stephen Ashfield – Green
Mary Cartwright – North East Party
Tony Ferguson – Liberal Democrat
Joanne Howey – Conservative
Grahame Morris – Labour
Lynn Murphy – Reform
Gateshead Central and Whickham
Ron Beadle – Liberal Democrat
Rachel Cabral – Green
Mark Ferguson – Labour
Norman Hall – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Damian Heslop – Reform
Martin Oliver – Conservative
Graham Steele – Save Us Now
Hexham
William Clouston – Social Democratic Party
Nick Cott – Liberal Democrat
Nick Morphet – Green
Joe Morris – Labour
Guy Opperman – Conservative
Chris Whaley – Independent
Houghton and Sunderland South
Richard Bradley – Green
Chris Burnicle – Conservative
Paul Edgeworth – Liberal Democrat
Bridget Phillipson – Labour
Sam Woods-Brass – Reform
Jarrow and Gateshead East
Lynda Alexander – Reform
Mark Conway – Alliance for Democracy and Freedom ADF
Nic Cook – Green
Jack Gebhard – Conservative
Kate Osborne – Labour
Jamie Rickleton – Liberal Democrat
Newcastle upon Tyne Central and West
Ali Avaei – Liberal Democrat
Frances Lasok – Conservative
Ashton Muncaster – Reform
Chi Onwurah – Labour
John Pearson – Green
Habib Rahman – Independent
Yvonne Ridley – Independent
Newcastle upon Tyne East and Wallsend
Muhammad Ghori – Workers Party
Mary Glindon – Labour
Rosie Hanlon – Conservative
Robert Malyn – Social Democratic Party
Liz Panton – Party of Women
Emma-Jane Phillips – Communist Party
Janice Richardson – Reform
Mark Ridyard – Liberal Democrat
Matt Williams – Green
Newcastle upon Tyne North
Martin Evison – Social Democratic Party
Aidan King – Liberal Democrat
Deborah Lorraine – Reform
Catherine McKinnell – Labour
Sarah Peters – Green
Guy Renner-Thompson – Conservative
King Teare – Independent
Newton Aycliffe and Spennymoor
Brian Agar – Transform Party
Anne-Marie Curry – Liberal Democrat
John Grant – Reform
Paul Howell – Conservative
Jack Hughes – Green
Alan Strickland – Labour
Minhajul Suhon – Workers Party
North Durham
Luke Akehurst – Labour
Chris Bradburn – Workers Party
George Carter – Conservative
Tom Chittenden – Social Democratic Party
Andrew Husband – Reform
Stephen Lindsay – Independent
Craig Martin – Liberal Democrat
Sunny Moon-Schott – Green
North Northumberland
Katherine Hales – Reform
Georgina Hill – Independent
Michael Joyce – Independent
Andrew Martin – Social Democratic Party
Jan Rosen – Green
David Smith – Labour
Anne-Marie Trevelyan – Conservative
Natalie Younes – Liberal Democrat
South Shields
Jonathan Aibi – Liberal Democrat
David Francis – Green
Stephen Holt – Reform
Ahmed Khan – Independent
Emma Lewell-Buck – Labour
Craig Robinson – Conservative
Sunderland Central
Lewis Atkinson – Labour
Chris Eynon – Reform
Rachel Featherstone – Green
Niall Hodson – Liberal Democrat
Greg Peacock – Conservative
Tynemouth
John Appleby – Liberal Democrat
Lewis Bartoli – Conservative
Sir Alan Campbell – Labour
Rosalyn Elliot – Reform
Christopher Greener – Independent
Kelly Oliver Dougall – Party of Women
Mustaque Rahman – Independent
Chloe-Louise Reilly – Green
Adam Thewlis – Heritage Party
Washington and Gateshead South
Michal Chantkowski – Green
Paul Donaghy – Reform
Sharon Hodgson – Labour
Sharon McLafferty – Independent
Ciaran Morrissey – Liberal Democrat
Shaun Parsons – Conservative