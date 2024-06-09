Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The full list of general election candidates standing across the North East has been confirmed.

Nominations for the July 4 election closed at 4pm on Friday afternoon and local councils have now published details of everyone standing in constituencies across Tyne and Wear, Northumberland, and County Durham.

2024 promises to be a fascinating election year for our region – with a number of key battleground seats up for grabs.

Labour is hoping to take back a number of ‘red wall’ seats like Bishop Auckland that it lost to the Conservatives in 2019, while some polls have forecast that the Tories could be in danger in the more traditional strongholds of Hexham and North Northumberland.

Below are the full details of everyone standing in the 20 seats across our area.

Bishop Auckland

Rhys Burriss – Reform

Helen Cross – Liberal Democrat

Sarah Hannan – Green

Jane MacBean – Conservative

Rachel Maughan – Transform Party

Sam Rushworth – Labour

Blaydon and Consett

Vicky Anderson – Liberal Democrat

David Ayre – Reform

Richard Simpson – Green

Angela Sterling – Conservative

Paul Topping – Social Democratic Party

Liz Twist – Labour

Blyth and Ashington

Ian Lavery – Labour

Maureen Levy – Conservative

Steve Leyland – Green

Mark Peart – Reform

Stephen Psallidas – Liberal Democrat

City of Durham

Mark Belch – Reform

Jonathan Elmer – Green

Mary Kelly Foy – Labour

Luke Allan Holmes – Conservative

Sarah Welbourne – Social Democratic Party

Mark Wilkes – Liberal Democrat

Cramlington and Killingworth

Thom Campion – Liberal Democrat

Gordon Fletcher – Reform

Emma Foody – Labour

Dawn Furness – Independent

Ian Jones – Green

Scott Lee – Independent

Ian Levy – Conservative

Matthew Wilkinson – Social Democratic Party

Easington

Stephen Ashfield – Green

Mary Cartwright – North East Party

Tony Ferguson – Liberal Democrat

Joanne Howey – Conservative

Grahame Morris – Labour

Lynn Murphy – Reform

Gateshead Central and Whickham

Ron Beadle – Liberal Democrat

Rachel Cabral – Green

Mark Ferguson – Labour

Norman Hall – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Damian Heslop – Reform

Martin Oliver – Conservative

Graham Steele – Save Us Now

Hexham

William Clouston – Social Democratic Party

Nick Cott – Liberal Democrat

Nick Morphet – Green

Joe Morris – Labour

Guy Opperman – Conservative

Chris Whaley – Independent

Houghton and Sunderland South

Richard Bradley – Green

Chris Burnicle – Conservative

Paul Edgeworth – Liberal Democrat

Bridget Phillipson – Labour

Sam Woods-Brass – Reform

Jarrow and Gateshead East

Lynda Alexander – Reform

Mark Conway – Alliance for Democracy and Freedom ADF

Nic Cook – Green

Jack Gebhard – Conservative

Kate Osborne – Labour

Jamie Rickleton – Liberal Democrat

Newcastle upon Tyne Central and West

Ali Avaei – Liberal Democrat

Frances Lasok – Conservative

Ashton Muncaster – Reform

Chi Onwurah – Labour

John Pearson – Green

Habib Rahman – Independent

Yvonne Ridley – Independent

Newcastle upon Tyne East and Wallsend

Muhammad Ghori – Workers Party

Mary Glindon – Labour

Rosie Hanlon – Conservative

Robert Malyn – Social Democratic Party

Liz Panton – Party of Women

Emma-Jane Phillips – Communist Party

Janice Richardson – Reform

Mark Ridyard – Liberal Democrat

Matt Williams – Green

Newcastle upon Tyne North

Martin Evison – Social Democratic Party

Aidan King – Liberal Democrat

Deborah Lorraine – Reform

Catherine McKinnell – Labour

Sarah Peters – Green

Guy Renner-Thompson – Conservative

King Teare – Independent

Newton Aycliffe and Spennymoor

Brian Agar – Transform Party

Anne-Marie Curry – Liberal Democrat

John Grant – Reform

Paul Howell – Conservative

Jack Hughes – Green

Alan Strickland – Labour

Minhajul Suhon – Workers Party

North Durham

Luke Akehurst – Labour

Chris Bradburn – Workers Party

George Carter – Conservative

Tom Chittenden – Social Democratic Party

Andrew Husband – Reform

Stephen Lindsay – Independent

Craig Martin – Liberal Democrat

Sunny Moon-Schott – Green

North Northumberland

Katherine Hales – Reform

Georgina Hill – Independent

Michael Joyce – Independent

Andrew Martin – Social Democratic Party

Jan Rosen – Green

David Smith – Labour

Anne-Marie Trevelyan – Conservative

Natalie Younes – Liberal Democrat

South Shields

Jonathan Aibi – Liberal Democrat

David Francis – Green

Stephen Holt – Reform

Ahmed Khan – Independent

Emma Lewell-Buck – Labour

Craig Robinson – Conservative

Sunderland Central

Lewis Atkinson – Labour

Chris Eynon – Reform

Rachel Featherstone – Green

Niall Hodson – Liberal Democrat

Greg Peacock – Conservative

Tynemouth

John Appleby – Liberal Democrat

Lewis Bartoli – Conservative

Sir Alan Campbell – Labour

Rosalyn Elliot – Reform

Christopher Greener – Independent

Kelly Oliver Dougall – Party of Women

Mustaque Rahman – Independent

Chloe-Louise Reilly – Green

Adam Thewlis – Heritage Party

Washington and Gateshead South

Michal Chantkowski – Green

Paul Donaghy – Reform

Sharon Hodgson – Labour

Sharon McLafferty – Independent

Ciaran Morrissey – Liberal Democrat